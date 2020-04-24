Coast Guard trainees are helping in corona crisis | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Students of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) training course BOK are volunteering in their home islands to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. The trainees are packing food boxes, distributing food packages and rescuing animals, among other things.

“All the students were repatriated to their homelands when the governments announced their border shutdowns because of the threat of coronavirus. Once at home, the youngsters volunteered to help their fellow citizens in need due to the crisis.

“A great number of volunteers are organising good initiatives in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten to help citizens and animals that have been affected,” said DCCG in a press release on Thursday evening.

In St. Maarten, trainees are supporting K1 Britannia Foundation by delivering food boxes to those in need.

In Curaçao, the students are helping at Boka Ascension by spotting turtles that have become trapped in Sargassum weed.

“Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao requested the help of volunteers to assist them with the rescue of sea turtles. CITRO [Citizens Rescue Organization – Ed.] volunteers also assisted in this action by looking for turtles in the Sargassum with their drones,” said DCCG.

In Aruba, trainees are preparing food packages and washing food trays at Fundacion pa nos Comunidad (FPNC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coast-guard-trainees-are-helping-in-corona-crisis