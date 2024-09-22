Coastal clean-up highlights pressing issue of littering with 1,331lbs trash collected | THE DAILY HERALD

Delroy De Lain (front, left) of Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) and Milton Peters College volunteers weighing the collected bag of debris and trash. (Fleur Hermanides photo)

PHILIPSBURG–On Saturday, September 21, 140 volunteers gathered at Little Bay Beach and the nearby pond to participate in the annual International Coastal Cleanup (ICC). Over the course of just an hour-and-a-half, the volunteers collected 1,331 pounds (lbs) of debris, underscoring the pressing issue of littering and waste management on St. Maarten.

The majority of the waste collected included single-use plastics such as bottles, caps, cups and straws, and Styrofoam food containers, which are major contributors to the island’s pollution problem. However, the volunteers were also shocked to find large quantities of construction debris hidden along pathways and in the nearby mangroves. This not only highlights the environmental challenges but also the need for more responsible waste disposal practices, particularly in areas close to natural habitats.

One volunteer reflected on the persistent problem, stating, “It’s sad to return and find the area still cluttered with bottles and debris, but it reminds us why our efforts are so important.”

The volunteers used the Clean Swell app to log the items they collected, with plastic and glass bottles topping the list. Other items of concern included plastic caps, foam pieces and even unusual finds like a car battery and parts of a floating dock.

Several local organisations, including the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC), Grant Thornton, the St. Maarten Pride Foundation and Nature Foundation St. Maarten, spearheaded the clean-up.

The event was also part of the “Plastic Free SXM” initiative, launched by the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations BAK. This project is supported by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity RESEMBID programme, which is funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France. RESEMBID focuses on sustainable development across 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), including St. Maarten.

Melanie Choisy, Program and Development Manager of SMDF, praised the volunteers’ commitment and emphasised the broader implications of the clean-up. “This year’s ICC not only showcased the community’s dedication but also emphasised the critical need for a collective approach to reducing plastic and Styrofoam pollution on the island. It served as a reminder for individuals, businesses and policymakers to collaborate on sustainable solutions that can protect the natural beauty of St. Maarten.”

The event attracted a wide range of participants from community groups, businesses and schools. Notable contributors included students from Milton Peters College, St. Dominic High, Learning Unlimited Preparatory School and St. Maarten Academy, as well as volunteers from Boomerang Boat Charters, Tri-Sport and LAB Sports Swimmers. These groups regularly organise clean-ups, with the St. Maarten Academy Bridge Builders and Key Club recently creating a mural in the area designed by local artist Bernica Michel.

Special recognition was given to Johannes Schaminee from the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI and the many families who participated, with children actively helping to collect trash. To encourage participation, the volunteers were divided into teams with prizes awarded for their efforts.

The International Coastal Cleanup, organised by Ocean Conservancy since 1986, has led to the removal of an estimated 350 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide. St. Maarten has been a proud participant for over 20 years, showcasing the island’s ongoing commitment to environmental conservation.

For more information about Plastic Free SXM and photos from the recent ICC, visit:

www.facebook.com/plasticfreesxm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coastal-clean-up-highlights-pressing-issue-of-littering-with-1-331lbs-trash-collected