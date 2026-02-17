COCI, businesses groups, Police agree to develop joint crime-prevention plan | THE DAILY HERALD

The meeting in progress.

PHILIPSBURG–Police and the St Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COC) along with several business groups have agreed to strengthen coordination and develop joint crime-prevention measures following a meeting Friday addressing ongoing criminal activity affecting the business community.

Representatives of the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI), Philipsburg Promotional Board (PPB), Indian Merchants Association (IMA), and St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA) met with Police to outline cooperative strategies aimed at improving safety.

Tamara Leonard, President of the COCI Board, opened the discussion by highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by businesses, particularly regarding the prevalence of crime. She said businesses remain at risk despite existing measures and underscored the need for comprehensive strategies to protect both people and property while fostering a safer, more resilient community environment.

Participants explored a range of potential solutions aimed at enhancing safety while supporting community cohesion. Leonard stressed the value of integrating advanced technological systems to bolster preventative measures and operational effectiveness.

Building on the discussion of community safety, Police Chief Carl John highlighted the significance of reinforcing collaboration between businesses and law enforcement. He spoke of the importance of coordinated efforts to develop pragmatic and effective solutions. Leonard endorsed his perspective, noting that such collaborative strategies strengthen the overall safety and resilience of the business environment.

Jeannia Dupersoy of the St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA) proposed incorporating training sessions for businesses across the island. Drawing from her past experience hosting community police at her business, she observed that safety and crime response training can assist businesses in identifying best practices, minimizing risks, and enhancing recovery procedures, while also fostering a culture of community collaboration in implementing practical solutions.

Indian Merchant Association (IMA) President Sunny Khatnani, board member Nikhil Kukreja, and Vice President of the COCI Board Anastacio Baker also emphasized the need for businesses to support one another through shared best practices, coordinated safety initiatives, and measures that safeguard both employees and customers. Their contributions reflected a commitment to cultivating a united and vigilant business community.

Valentin Davis of the Philipsburg Promotional Board Foundation (PPB) highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness and overall town presentation, noting that a well-kept Philipsburg elevates the experience for both residents and visitors, reinforcing the town’s appeal as the central hub for commerce and social engagement.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to developing collaborative strategies that reinforce safety measures while strengthening connectivity within the business and community environment. A follow-up meeting will be organised to continue the discussions and advance implementation of the proposed initiatives.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coci-businesses-groups-police-agree-to-develop-joint-crime-prevention-plan