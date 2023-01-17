COCI elects new executive board | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A new executive board was elected for the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) during the first general board meeting of 2023, held on January 11, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Peggy Ann Brandon, the newly-elected member of the board, was elected President of the board. Long-standing member Louis Bute was elected Vice President and Mirurgia Brown retained the position of Treasurer.

This sitting executive board will oversee COCI’s strategic direction along with the other members of the board of directors for the calendar year 2023.

During the meeting, Brandon thanked the board for the confidence and support placed in her to lead for the next 12 months and made it clear that she is expecting as much support and commitment as possible from the members. This she deemed necessary in cementing the relevance of COCI to the business community as constituents and as a matter of national interest towards the county’s economic development.

Brandon also thanked out-going president Jennifer Carty for all of COCI’s accomplishments for the year 2022.

Other members of the board are Benjamin Ortega, Jennifer Carty, Ife Badejo, Charlise Philip, Annuska Friday and Bertaux Fleming.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coci-elects-new-executive-board