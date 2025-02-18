COCI participates in ‘Trade Mission Dutch Caribbean Meets Panama’ | THE DAILY HERALD

COCI Executive Director Jude Houston (centre) Board Member Nzinga Lake (right) at the forum.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) participated in the "Trade Mission Dutch Caribbean Meets Panama", from February 11-14, which was organised by the Dutch Embassy.

The mission brought together approximately 60 participants, including businesses and the various Chambers of Commerce from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Statia and Saba.

COCI was represented by Executive Director Jude Houston, Board Member Nzinga Lake, and Business Development Officer Richmer York.

During the trade mission, the delegation engaged in what it called “productive discussions” with key regional stakeholders who expressed strong interest in establishing business ties with St. Maarten and its local business community. The stakeholders COCI met with included the Panama Chamber of Commerce, ProPanama, Copa Airlines, Panamanian Association of Cargo Agencies and representatives from the Panama’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. “These interactions provided valuable insights and opportunities to foster economic partnerships, trade expansion, and investment collaborations,” COCI said in a press release.

COCI emphasised the importance of active participation in trade missions as a means to expand business networks, enhance market presence, and strengthen regional cooperation. Given the evolving global business landscape, COCI encourages the local business community to seize available opportunities for international trade and collaboration.

As part of its commitment to fostering business growth and economic development, COCI said it will continue to engage in strategic initiatives that connect St. Maarten businesses with global markets and therefore will be informing the business community according of future upcoming trade events for their indulgence. The Chamber urges local entrepreneurs and enterprises to stay informed, participate in trade missions, and explore new business frontiers.

For more information on trade opportunities and upcoming initiatives, contact COCI at tel. 721-542-3595/90 or www.chamberofcommerce.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coci-participates-in-trade-mission-dutch-caribbean-meets-panama