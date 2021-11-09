Code of conduct and integrity training for airport personnel | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Natasha Gittens facilitates the Code of Conduction session at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

SIMPSON BAY–Management of the Princess Juliana International Airport presented a ‘Code of Conduct and Integrity’ training session for the employees of the aviation-based organization.

Thursday’s gathering at the terminal building was one of three assemblies which were launched for the month of November. Renowned motivational speaker and corporate trainer, Dr. Natasha Gittens of the Training Professionals International Firm (TPI) was selected to facilitate the code of conduct training.

PJIAE Human Resource Manager, Miguela Gumbs, explained that the sessions are a refresher course to ensure all employees truly comprehend what the code of conduct means for their daily work routine.

“Being that employees are one of the greatest assets of PJIAE, it is essential that occasionally we take a moment to reflect and embrace the importance of good work ethics, which goes hand in hand with ensuring that the airport is a safe, healthy, happy, and professional workplace,” Gumbs said. “Employees that took part in the first session remarked that it was informational, inspirational, the message was clear and to the point and they are looking forward to more sessions like these in the future.”

The mission statement of the PJIAE N.V. is to be the regional leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten/St. Martin and the region we serve.

“Doing the right thing right” an airport motto which was coined for the code of conduct movement, is the only way to earn and keep the confidence and trust of our partners, our passengers, our customers, the public and the region we serve,” added Chief Executive Officer of PJIAE Brian Mingo.

