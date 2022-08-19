COHO alternative proposal discussed | THE DAILY HERALD

The three prime ministers and state secretary during their meeting in Aruba earlier this year



THE HAGUE/ORANJESTAD–The process to establish Caribbean Entity for Reform and Development COHO was the main agenda point of a meeting of the Dutch Caribbean countries and the Netherlands last week.

Prime ministers Evelyn Wever-Croes of Aruba, Gilmar Pisas of Curaçao and Silveria Jacobs of St. Maarten took part in the meeting via video conference with Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen.

Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten are working on a joint, alternative law proposal for the COHO, because they don’t agree with the initial draft law prepared by the Dutch government. The three Dutch Caribbean countries want a different format for the COHO.

Originally, the COHO, which is tied to Dutch liquidity support during the COVID-19 pandemic, was intended to promote that the government reforms are implemented, that sustainable finances in the countries are accomplished and the local economies become more resilient.

During the zoom meeting last week, the prime ministers each presented their vision. Aruba Prime Minister Wever-Croes stated in a press release that the new joint law proposal would be submitted before the end of August. The prime ministers and state secretary agreed to again meet in September.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coho-alternative-proposal-discussed