WILLEMSTAD–The prestigious Cola Debrot Prize was presented to Mr. Gregory Elias in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the field of music in service of Curaçao. The award was handed over by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports OWCS Sithree van Heydoorn on behalf of government.

The golden emblem, shaped like a “laraha” (Curaçao’s native orange), was presented alongside the official certificate by President of the Cultural Council A. Pichardo.

In a remarkable gesture of generosity, Elias requested that the monetary prize of 5,000 guilders be donated to the Birgen del Rosario Foundation to support their work with the elderly.

The award, established in 1968, is Curaçao’s highest cultural honour, afforded annually to an individual or organisation that made outstanding contributions in one of the following areas: architecture, visual arts, dance, folklore, literature, music, theatre or science. This year’s focus was on music, and a jury – comprising Hershel Rosario, Kevin Carty, Pernell Saturnino, and Andre Picardo – selected Elias as the most deserving recipient.

He was recognised not only as a businessman but also as a musician and music producer who has placed Curaçao on the international cultural map. Through his “Fundashon Bon Intenshon,” Elisa was been instrumental in organising globally acclaimed events such as the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival (CNSJF) and the Blue Seas Festival, as well as tribute concerts for local music legends including Macario Prudencia, Doble R, Rudy Plaate, Chin Behilia and Mafalda Miguel.

In addition, he has supported the development of a symphony orchestra featuring arrangements by local maestros such as Randall Corsen and Dennis Aalse, ensuring that Curaçao’s music reaches global audiences.

For decades, Elias has quietly supported numerous musical initiatives and organisations, including “Cultureel Centrum Curaçao” (CCC) and the Curaçao Youth Orchestra, often behind the scenes and without seeking recognition. Through his foundation, he continues to provide resources and personal support for projects that promote music, sports and the arts, with a strong focus on youth development and social well-being in Curaçao.

In his remarks, Van Heydoorn expressed deep gratitude for Elias’ dedication to preserving and elevating Curaçao’s unique musical heritage in the Caribbean. He also thanked the council and its expert jury for their careful selection while praising Elias for his invaluable cultural legacy.

