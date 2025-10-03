Cole Bay, Cay Bay send ‘serious, dire’ message to govt. at Ottley Town Hall | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene from the meeting.

COLE BAY–Cole Bay and Cay Bay residents delivered a “serious and dire message” during a Town Hall meeting on October 2, that they expect urgent relief from high GEBE bills.

The residents warned that after months of unfulfilled promises they expect urgent relief. The Town Hall was the third organised by United People’s Party (UP) Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley and was held at the Carl and Sons Meeting Room.

According to Ottley, community members told him and MP Francisco Lacroes that “the seniors and the people have been suffering for too long.” Residents said members of the sitting government personally had promised them relief during the election period but, more than a year later, “none of the promises are being fulfilled and they have yet to see the light at the end of the tunnel, just empty promises.”

Ottley said Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has now indicated that relief is expected in December, which he said aligns with his petition calling for specific measures to be taken by December 1. The petition, launched August 26, demands five urgent steps from government, including a revised tariff structure, adjustments to the fuel clause, a transparent refund system, stronger supervision of GEBE, and the reconnection of all households before Christmas.

At Thursday’s meeting, Ottley and Lacroes said their goal was not to attack government but to show the community possible legislative solutions. “The intention of the Town Hall meeting is not to beat up or bash the government, but to illustrate to the community the plans and ways that they can bring legislative amendments to better the situation at GEBE,” Ottley explained.

During the session, Lacroes also gave a presentation on how to read GEBE bills, after it became clear that many residents were struggling to understand them. He confirmed that, despite the confusion, the bills are correct.

Ottley’s petition has gathered more than 800 signatures since its launch, surpassing its initial 500-signature milestone. Previous meetings in Sucker Garden and Dutch Quarter each drew dozens of residents reporting billing and service issues, while petitions circulated at businesses have helped push the count toward the 1,000-signature goal.

The next Town Hall will be scheduled in the coming weeks and Ottley said it will be the final one before the petition is formally submitted to Parliament.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cole-bay-cay-bay-send-serious-dire-message-to-govt-at-ottley-town-hall