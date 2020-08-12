Collaboration on intra-regional tourism-marketing campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

Sandy Ground from Back Street, in Anguilla.

PHILIPSBURG–As Caribbean destinations across the region reopen their borders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of eight neighbouring islands have joined together to rethink and re-imagine their tourism-marketing strategy in the post-coronavirus era.

Dutch St. Maarten, French St. Martin, St. Eustatius, Saba, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla and St. Barths have come together to form a Caribbean Group of 8, recognizing that through collaboration they can amplify their presence in the marketplace and create new travel possibilities and fresh itineraries for consumers.“We are delighted to launch this new initiative,” said Nevis Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer Jadine Yarde. “Our common objective is to promote intra-regional travel, capitalising on our proximity to each other, and today’s travellers’ desire to discover new experiences, collecting passport stamps along the way for bragging rights.

”The collaboration has produced an introductory video with highlights of what makes each island special and different from its neighbours. The two-minute video will be rolled out across all social-media platforms starting this week.The underlying message is that there is no better place than the Caribbean for travellers who are ready to venture when the time is right.“St. Eustatius welcomes the coming together of all the neighbouring islands in producing this video which is testimony to our solidarity and our unison as one Caribbean destination,” said Statia’s Director of Tourism Charles Lindo.

“Saba welcomes this collaborative initiative and looks forward to welcoming visitors to the ‘Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean’, a safe haven where culture, history and nature abound,” stated Saba Tourist Bureau Director of Tourism Glenn Holm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collaboration-on-intra-regional-tourism-marketing-campaign