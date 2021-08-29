Collectives confirm peaceful protest march set for Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives of the main collectives and movements are calling for the population to come out on Friday, September 3, to protest the numerous difficulties the population is facing. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The main associations and movements defending St. Martiners have called for a “massive” mobilisation of the people on Friday, September 3, for a peaceful protest march they say is to right the wrongs consistently being suffered by the people and because the Collectivité continues to show a deaf ear to the cries of the people.

“The cup is full and running over,” was the analogy used to express the frustration of the assembled collective representatives at their second press conference on the main grievances and injustices they say are affecting St. Martiners.

While the topics addressed were largely repeated from the first press conference, it was clear the temperature has gone up a notch and the perceived inaction by the Collectivité is now giving way to concrete action by the collectives, accelerated by President Daniel Gibbs’ reply to the collectives on August 20, stating it was not possible to meet with them.

The main speakers were Cédrick André and Luc Wellington of Union du Peuple Travailleurs Saint-Martinois (UPTSM), Horace Whit and Freddy Richardson of Soualiga Grass Roots Movement, and Lenny Mussington and Agnès Alexander of Soualiga United Collective.

The absence of a consultation with the district council on the Sandy Ground Bridge renovation, clarity on the still-to-be-concluded natural risks prevention plan PPRN, the Rudy Webster property issue and land titles, the ongoing Collectivité workers strike, the demand for Director General of Services (DGS) Christiane Ayache to be removed from her post, resistance against mandatory vaccinations (particularly for children), “deplorable” conditions of sports facilities, youth unemployment, lack of respect for St. Martiners and reduction in the subvention amounts granted to associations were the main issues addressed.

“The Collectivité’s and the president’s [Gibbs’ – Ed.] concept of democracy is not the same as ours. When you elect a government every five years it is not a mandate to do what you want, when you want and how you want,” said Mussington. “Our concept of democracy is having the right to look, observe and monitor to see if: one, their actions correspond with promises and, two, if their actions are defending the interest of the people.

“We deem it necessary, whenever we notice on a consistent basis that those actions are counterproductive or detrimental to the interests of the people, we reserve the right to intervene, to take a stand. Remember, it is the people who elect the president to carry out the missions on behalf of the same people who voted for him.”

Mussington added that, as a teacher, he encourages his students to dream of good careers and high-level positions in St. Martin, but said those dreams are being undermined by the actions and “wrong message” given by the DGS.

Alexander pointed out that the district councils have been “weakened” since they were reduced from six to four and that is all the more reason to join the march on Friday “for your voices to be heard.”

The rendezvous for the protest march on September 3 is 7:00am at the taxi stand area on the Marigot waterfront. As with previous protest marches, there will be two stops, at Hôtel de la Collectivité and the Préfecture, where a delegation will present the grievances. How the grievances are received will determine any future actions.

Nurses, teachers and hospital workers are asked to join the march as, according to André, these people risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.

Due to the still-very-active COVID-19, organisers are insisting marchers wear masks and keep a distance from other marchers, preferably by carrying a broomstick as a guide for the distance. There is no particular dress code.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collectives-confirm-peaceful-protest-march-set-for-friday