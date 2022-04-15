Collectivité and Préfecture services closed for Easter | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Collectivité informs the public that its services will be closed for the Easter holidays on Monday, April 18.

The services of the Civil State will function by appointment only, on Saturday, April 16, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Please make an appointment by calling (0590) 87. 50. 04. The Titles Department (driver’s license and registration) can be reached by e-mail at the following address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information, please visit the website of the Department of Titles on the website of the Collectivité: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources.php?categorie=246

The re-opening of all administrative services of the Collectivité will take place on Tuesday, April 19, at 8:00 am.

The Préfecture informs the public of the exceptional closure of the reception for citizens from to Monday, April 18. The offices will be open as usual from Tuesday, April 19.

