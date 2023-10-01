Collectivité, EDEIS, chosen to take over Air Antilles assets | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Commercial Court of Pointe-à-Pitre on Friday validated the offer to take over the assets of Air Antilles by the consortium comprising the Collectivité Territoriale d'Outre-mer (COM) de Saint-Martin and EDEIS.

This decision in a press release follows the judicial liquidation of the CAIRE group, parent company of Air Antilles and Air Guyane. At the time, no fewer than five takeover bids were submitted. The seriousness, expertise and credibility of the consortium were all factors taken into account by the Court in its decision in favour of the Collectivité and EDEIS, through the local Société d'Économie Mixte (SEM) New Air Antilles.

The selected project is based on two main objectives: to perpetuate the Air Antilles business and to open up the region for the benefit of its inhabitants.

With this dual responsibility in mind, the Collectivité /EDEIS consortium has put together an offer including: takeover of 120 employees, the immediate takeover of four aircraft, with the addition of a fifth in the short term, concentration on routes serving the French West Indies, from Pointe-à-Pitre to Fort-de-France, Saint-Martin Grand-Case and Saint-Barthélemy, and creation of a locale SEM, New Air Antilles, with capital of 2-million euros, 60% owned by the Collectivité and 40% by EDEIS.

The Collectivité and EDEIS (which already manages the airports of Saint-Martin and Mayotte in the French overseas territories) are thus reinforcing their role as driving forces behind regional mobility for the people of the French West Indies.

"My team and I are delighted that the Commercial Court and the employees of Air Antilles have understood the approach taken by the Collectivité and its partner EDEIS,” said Collectivité President Louis Mussington. “We are firmly committed to an innovative approach to public policy and action, serving the development of the territory, territorial continuity and cooperation in our region.

“In this sense, it was important for the Collectivité to position itself as a strong, committed public player in the general interest. We are confident that, with the help of our experts, we will be able to strike a balance between a virtuous economic model and our obligation to ensure territorial continuity and combat the high cost of living, among other things.

“Today, I would like to reassure employees, users of our lines and our partners: we will do our utmost to re-establish dialogue and trust. It's in all our interests.”

Jean-Luc Schnoebelen, President of EDEIS, commented: "It is with great pride and responsibility to take over Air Antilles two decades after its creation. We are convinced that the people of the French West Indies will be able to benefit from an accessible and adapted transport offer, which is essential for opening up their territories".

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collectivite-edeis-chosen-to-take-over-air-antilles-assets