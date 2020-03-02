Collectivité holds meeting to implement anti-coronavirus measures in the schools | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–In view of the world-wide spread of coronavirus and the health measures that are the responsibility of the French State and Collectivité of St. Martin, President Daniel Gibbs convened a meeting on Sunday to implement preventive measures within the Collectivité, schools and school refectories, effective from Monday, March 2.

The Collectivité and Caisse Territorial des Oeuvres Scolaire (CTOS) have taken the following measures in conjunction with Vice-Recteur Michel Sanz for the pupils and staff based in the schools of St. Martin.

Hand-sanitiser lotions will be made available in the schools and school restaurants from Monday at the request of the directors and heads of schools, so that students and staff can wash and disinfect their hands regularly, as recommended by the Regional Health Authority ARS.

Kindergarten pupils will be accompanied by national education and Collectivité staff who will be responsible for checking these basic hygiene practices are followed. Aside from the measures taken by the Collectivité, everyone is responsible for taking the necessary precautions, notably by giving children the means to disinfect their hands individually.

The Collectivité will also install hand-sanitiser lotions in its public reception areas.

Preventive health measures are also being taken according to specific protocols established with State services at the port of Galisbay and Grand Case Airport.

Currently, ARS has confirmed three positive cases in Saint-Barthélemy, two of whom are confined to the hospital in St. Martin. Two cases of St. Martin residents returning from L’Oise have been cleared as their tests came back negative, ARS reported Sunday evening.

The advice for the population is to take all necessary precautions and respect the preventive measures as formulated by the ARS: wash your hands regularly, avoid hugging and shaking hands, sneeze into your elbow, use disposable tissues. Wearing a mask in the absence of illness is not useful.

The population is asked to stay tuned to the official information transmitted by ARS.

