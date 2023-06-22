Collectivité implements phase one of St. Martin’s Local Housing Plan | THE DAILY HERALD

Meeting of the Local Housing Plan Steering Committee (COPIL) in progress.

MARIGOT–The first phase in the development of St. Martin’s Local Housing Programme (Plan Local d’ L’Habitat (PLH)) launched in December 2022 is now coming to an end.

The project’s steering committee (Comité de Pilotage COPIL), overseen by Second Vice President Bernadette Davis, met at Hôtel de la Collectivité on June 9 to validate the proposals of the technical committee (Comité Technique COTECH), which had met at the Chamber of Commerce CCISM the previous Monday.

The exchanges initiated in COPIL have confirmed the work carried out over the last few months. The PLH is now entering its operational phase.

For the record, the Collectivité launched the process in December 2022 with a territorial diagnostic phase aimed at gaining a better understanding of the housing and accommodation situation in St. Martin. The first stage of this diagnosis led to the following conclusions:

* A territory losing its attractiveness amid changing housing needs.

* Part of the existing housing inventory is in need of improvement.

* A real estate market under pressure, only partially meeting the population’s needs.

Therefore, the Collectivité’s objective in implementing a local housing plan is to regain residential appeal by producing a supply of new housing, make renovations of existing housing a priority, develop a land strategy in line with the region’s needs, provide a supply adapted to the various target groups and structure housing expertise in the local authority.

The PLH is a programming tool governed by law, which constitutes the roadmap for the housing strategy implemented by the Collectivité over the next six years. It is based on the trends identified in the diagnosis and includes a programme of actions.

This in-depth work was carried out with the strategic assistance of Cabinet EOHS, the firm awarded the public contract to draw up St. Martin’s PLH. The Collectivité also drew on contributions of numerous stakeholders from territorial and State administrations, as well as civil society.

The second stage, which is currently underway, consists of drawing up a programme of operational actions based on the decisions taken on June 9. The Collectivité will keep the population informed at every stage of the plan and implementation of operational actions.

