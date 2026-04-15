Collectivité launches ‘My Saint Martin Flag’ project | THE DAILY HERALD

Collectivité Third Vice President Dominique Louisy, President Louis Mussington and Culture Commissioner Valérie Damaseau at the “My Saint Martin Flag” launch. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–In a historic moment for the territory, it was announced at a press conference Wednesday that the Collectivité will begin the process of creating its own institutional flag, a project that will truly define the identity, culture and colours of Saint Martin.

It was disclosed that Saint Martin today is the only Caribbean island without its own institutional flag, and instead has always been represented by the French national flag, recognised by the vertical equal bands of blue, white and red, also known as “tricolor”. It meant athletes on international podiums and artists on world stages, have always represented Saint Martin year round without an official symbol.

Prior to 2007 when Saint Martin became an overseas Collectivity, Collectivité d’Outre Mer (COM) and obtained full autonomy, Saint Martin was a Commune of Guadeloupe.

Creation of the flag will be done in a structured and participatory process, allowing every Saint-Martiner to contribute to the birth of a symbol. A flag cannot be decreed. To be legitimate it must be recognised and embraced by those it represents.

“The question is why now, but I say why not now,” said Culture Commissioner Valérie Damaseau in her introduction. “Next year will be 2027 and the 20th anniversary of the Collectivité, an appropriate moment to unveil it. This flag will not replace the French Flag but will complement it,” she emphasised.

She added the Collectivité statutes allows this identity project to be undertaken and there are no legal or other procedures to adhere to.

The process will go through four distinct phases starting May 1. During the last two weeks of April focus will be on awareness, education, to inform the population: why a flag, what does it represent? and to answer all questions, as well as explaining the steps to come so it doesn’t come as a complete surprise.

From May 1 to June 30, workshops and consultations will take place in French Quarter , Grand Case, Marigot, and Sandy Ground. The workshops will identify “who we are”, “what are our values, and what symbols represent us as a people.” It will also be possible to go on line, on social media, to voice opinions about the project on the platform “My Saint Martin Flag”. Saint Martiners who live or study outside of Saint Martin can also share their views.

The second phase is the Creation Competition from August 1 to September 30, open to artists, designers, creators, professionals and amateurs, to propose their visions for the flag. In October 2026, the third phase will reveal the top three finalists of the competition, and then the selection sketches will be revealed to the population to vote on.

Finally, the flag will be officially presented to the Territorial Council in November 2026 and officially adopted in a ceremony on December 7, 2026.

Also speaking at the press conference were President Louis Mussington and Third Vice President Dominique Louisy.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collectivite-launches-my-saint-martin-flag-project