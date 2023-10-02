Collectivité on ‘go slow’ pending outcome of meetings on security | THE DAILY HERALD

UNSA union delegate Hubert Fleming ( Robert Luckock photo)

Hotel de la Collectivité

MARIGOT–Union leaders at Hotel de la Collectivité Monday morning decided not to strike yet over security issues but to have a peaceful demonstration pending the outcome of meetings.

Unions are highly concerned over physical and verbal assaults on Collectivité employees that have taken place in recent weeks, the latest being an attack on employee on Thursday, September 28.

Hotel de La Collectivité was not locked down but employees were asked to be on a “go slow.” Departments appeared to be operating normally and access not restricted. Only a handful of Service Techniques staff were demonstrating outside the building.

Union Nationale des Syndicats Autonomes (UNSA) regional delegate Hubert Fleming said a meeting has been scheduled with President Louis Mussington on October 4, and a general meeting with employees on October 11.

“We are not seeing any concrete action yet to protect our personnel,” said Fleming. “The problem is any disgruntled person can come in from outside and access any of the offices at will. The safety of employees is at stake.

“You don’t know who is coming in and out. There’s no control. The employee who was attacked on Thursday was bitten and spat upon by an apparently mentally unstable person. This cannot be allowed to happen.”

It was understood a meeting with Collectivité Vice President Alain Richardson was taking place internally to try and resolve the matter. President Mussington is currently off island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collectivite-on-go-slow-pending-outcome-of-meetings-on-security