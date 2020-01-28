Collectivité recruiting young people in civil service for specific missions | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–As part of the actions initiated in 2020 in favour of social cohesion, the Collectivité is recruiting fifteen young people ages 18-25 to serve as environmental ambassadors.

Four environmental ambassador positions are available in the French Quarter sector, four in Sandy Ground and another seven throughout the territory. Civil service contracts will be signed for a period of six months, from February 17 to August 16, and will be remunerated by a monthly allowance of 580 euros.

Interested persons can submit their applications to the Accueil – Information – Orientation (AIO) department of the Collectivité, located in the administrative annex on Rue de Hollande. For further information, call tel. (0590)27.94.81 or (0690)33.61.06. The deadline for registration is February 3. An information meeting will be held with those selected on February 5.

Documents to be provided are motivation letter, curriculum vitae (CV), valid identity card or residence card, Carte Vitale (social security card), criminal record excerpt and medical certificate.

The job entails participation in the animation of awareness actions with the population to enable them to respect their environment and to live together harmoniously; in awareness-raising activities with the population to preserve biodiversity and the living environment; and in the implementation of actions to beautify the neighbourhoods.

The Collectivité is also recruiting five young people ages 18-25 in civil service for a mission as mediators for social cohesion, citizenship and living together. Five posts are available for this solidarity mission. Civil service contracts will be signed for a period of six months, from February 17 to August 16, and remunerated by an allowance of 580 euros per month.

Interested persons can submit their applications to the AIO service of the Collectivité. The deadline for registration is February 3. An information meeting with those selected will be held on February 5. The list of documents to provide is the same as for environmental ambassadors.

The job description is to participate in the understanding of administrative documents and in the orientation of users towards the various services of the Collectivité; in making users responsible for their administrative procedures; helping them and informing them about documents; and reassuring them by making situations less dramatic so that they understand and take ownership of the procedures to be carried out.

It also involves taking part in facilitating workshops with the population, to overcome isolation and promote social and inter-generational links (setting up outings, socio-cultural, leisure, sports, etc.).

Persons looking for a job and interested in taking part in this scheme are encouraged to contact the AIO service of the Collectivité, open from 8:00am to 3:00pm, Monday to Friday, in the annex on Rue de Hollande (building located behind the bus station).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collectivite-recruiting-young-people-in-civil-service-for-specific-missions