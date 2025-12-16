Collectivité reintroduces ‘Blue Zone’ parking in the Marigot town centre | THE DAILY HERALD

Image of the Blue Zone parking plan

MARIGOT–As part of the revitalisation of Marigot town centre and to free up parking space availability, the Collectivité has decided to reintroduce the “Blue Zone” parking scheme, starting in the first quarter of 2026. This parking scheme underwent a trial in 2015, but was put on hold due to issues with its management.

The Blue Zone parking scheme will initially cover the strategic shopping streets of the town centre, with the aim of improving parking availability, enabling more turnover and enhancing the attractiveness of shops during the day.

The Merchants Association of Marigot has long complained that parking spots are occupied all day long by residents and employees working in the centre, preventing tourists and visitors from finding a parking spot to go shopping.

This limited perimeter is designed not to penalise users of the town centre (residents and employees). It will cover the following areas: Rue de la République, Boulevard Hubert Petit (opposite the West Indies Mall), Boulevard de France (only on the shopping side), Rue du Général de Gaulle, and Rue du Président Kennedy.

Parking spaces in the blue zone will be marked with special road markings and signs. Free parking is reserved for motorists with a parking disc. The discs will be distributed by the Collectivité according to terms and conditions that will be communicated at the beginning of next year.

The maximum parking time will be limited to 1.5 hours, between 9:00am and 6:00pm, Monday to Saturday. Outside these hours (after 6:00 pm, on Sundays and public holidays), parking will be free without a disc.

Failure to display the disc constitutes an offence punishable by a fixed fine of 17 euros and the removal of the vehicle.

Road marking work and installation of traffic signs are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. A campaign to distribute (free) parking discs will be organised in early 2026. The Territorial Police will begin monitoring and issuing fines as soon as the Blue Zone is officially launched, once the work and signage installation have been completed.

The Collectivité invites users to participate fully in this new parking system, which is primarily designed to protect the commercial vitality of Marigot’s city centre.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collectivite-reintroduces-blue-zone-parking-in-the-marigot-town-centre