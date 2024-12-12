Collectivité signs tripartite agreement with State, National Housing Agency | THE DAILY HERALD

President Louis Mussington and Préfet Vincent Berton sign the housing agency agreement as Director General of Services (DGS) Natacha Pétrine (left) and Vice Presidents Bernadette Davis and Michel Petit (right) look on.





MARIGOT–A tripartite agreement was signed Tuesday between President Louis Mussington for the Collectivité, Préfet Vincent Berton representing the State, and representatives from the National Housing Agency (Agence Nationale de L’Habitat ANAH).

Over the past few months, the Collectivité has fully embraced its housing responsibilities, determined to implement an ambitious policy for its territory.

Last October, it drew up its Local Housing Programme, and the partnership with the ANAH should enable the Collectivité to benefit from assistance and engineering support to improve the territory’s housing difficulties.

“The signing of this agreement is a source of pleasure and satisfaction for the people of Saint-Martin, who legitimately expect the public authorities to respond to their difficulties, as housing remains a basic need in everyone's life,” said Mussington.

Signing on behalf of the State, Préfet Vincent Berton praised the Collectivité for its unwavering commitment to this public policy over the past two years; “a high-quality piece of work”, he described it, as well the tenacity of the Collectivité's technicians on this issue.

ANAH was represented by Emilie Jeannesson-Mange, Director of Strategy and Territorial Relations, and Nadine Poureyron, Head of the Advice to Territories and Regions West and Overseas unit. The agency and its teams were publicly thanked for their support in drawing up the agreement.

In conclusion, Mussington, reiterated how essential it is for the Housing and Habitat Department to step up its powers in Saint-Martin, given the housing difficulties and the limited housing inventory.

The president also paid tribute to the work of the teams from the Living Environment and Ecological Transition Delegation, who, thanks to their expertise, have taken charge of this issue and are working to develop a genuine housing policy for Saint-Martin.

