Collectivité starts demolition of lolos building on the waterfront | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Demolition of the building housing the lolos on the Marigot waterfront is underway following demolition of the former Mini Club restaurant on Boulevard de France. The work is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

President Louis Mussington and Vice President Bernadette Davis said in March that the building would be demolished before the start of the next tourist season. The Collectivité pointed out that “a complete rehabilitation project for this area is planned as part of the land-based development of the seafront. The site will be left clean until the reconstruction phase of the new project is launched.”

The new mandate under President Mussington launched a programme at the beginning of the year to renovate, embellish and develop the territory, by demolishing infrastructure left in a state of disrepair after their destruction by Hurricane Irma.

Six demolition projects were scheduled: the Galisbay sports hall, the former Mini Club restaurant on the Marigot waterfront, the Sandy Ground tennis club, the premises behind the former Grand Saint-Martin Hotel, the building housing the waterfront lolos and the former Quartier d’Orléans Gendarmerie.

Currently, the Galisbay sports hall has been completely cleaned and all remaining materials and garbage removed. The building has been closed off while the Collectivité considers a complete overhaul of the building. A clean, empty space is all that remains from the Mini Club restaurant.

The old villas located behind the Grand Saint-Martin (which housed former government services: the Veterinary Services Department, the Europe Unit, etc.) have also been demolished and the land rehabilitated. Elected representatives are also considering a development and beautification project in that area.

Next up will be demolition of the former Gendarmerie in French Quarter. The four buildings housing the Gendarmes are beyond repair and the land recovered should enable the playground of the kindergarten adjacent to the site to be enlarged.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collectivite-starts-demolition-of-lolos-building-on-the-waterfront