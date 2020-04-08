Collectivité updates on daily services available to the public | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The Collectivité has provided a list of the administration services that can be accessed by the public. The telephone hotline (0590) 87. 50. 04 at reception in Hotel de la Collectivité is available from Monday to Friday from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

Direction of Services for the population: Civil Registry (births and deaths) is contactable by phone on (05 90) 87. 61. 80 from 8:00am to 3:00pm, Monday to Friday and Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

An office has been set up in compliance with hygiene measures, for emergency civil status formalities (birth/death certificates): Tuesday and Friday from 9:00am to 12:00noon.

In addition to the telephone and physical permanence of the civil registry services, you can send your urgent requests by e-mail to the following address: etat-civil@com-saint-martin.fr

. For the Titles Department, your urgent requests can be sent by e-mail to the following address: servicedestitres@com-saint-martin.fr

.

For the delivery of the Passport and National Identity Card CNI titles, the State has extended the delivery period by three months within the framework of the COVID-19 crisis. Citizens who receive messages informing them of the arrival of their permit will be able to collect their passport or CNI after the confinement period.

Technical Services will be mobilized for any emergency intervention in public buildings or public space. The hotline number is (0590) 87. 50. 53.

Services of “Solidarity and Families” delegation (elderly people, people with disabilities, children and families, people in precarious situations) are available at (0590) 29.13.10. The social security office will respond to urgent situations.

The Public Service Houses (MSAP) will provide a telephone hotline from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday to Friday: MSAP in French Quarter (0690) 66. 33. 66 and the MSAP in Sandy Ground Tel. (0690) 66.88.66.

The Territorial Police will remain open at the usual times: 7.00am to 2:.00pm and 1:00pm to 8:00pm. Tel. (0590)29.56.21 or (0590) 29.56.23. Economic Development Delegation can be reached on (0690).66.10.96 or e-mail: dev.eco@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collectivite-updates-on-daily-services-available-to-the-public