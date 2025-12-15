Collège Mont des Accords students enjoy Maritime Experience Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Students from Collège Mont des Accords and Masterskip pulling on a rope to hoist a sail on board “Gulden Leeuw”. (Photo credit: Salah Belkadi)

MARIGOT–Eleven students from Collège Mont des Accords and several adults participated in a Maritime Experience Day half-day excursion on sail training vessel “Gulden Leeuw” on Wednesday, December 10.

The students were invited by non-profit association Caribbean Sail Training (CST) to sail on “Gulden Leeuw” which is owned by the Dutch organisation Masterskip.

The 3-mast vessel was hosted once again by the Port Authorities in Marigot and departed Galisbay Port around 9:00am. The children had the opportunity to interact with the Dutch students on board while sailing during the trip towards Anguilla and back.

The students from the General Section of Adapted Vocational Education SGEPA classes at Collège Mont des Accords middle school were rewarded for their excellent first term by the school with a trip aboard the “Gulden Leeuw”.

The young people, ages 13-15, were able to share an experience with a group of young Dutch sailors, students from schools in Holland, who had been aboard the ship for seven weeks and who sailed across the Atlantic.

“It was an extraordinary morning filled with enriching human connections, exchange, and sharing experiences. After the Maritime Experience Day, many students were seen exchanging phone and contact numbers,” said CST.

CST announced that several other vessels are on their way to the Caribbean and more opportunities for sailing experiences will be offered in the near future. Web site:

http://www.CaribbeanSailTraining.com

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/college-mont-des-accords-students-enjoy-maritime-experience-day