Collision on Korthalsweg | THE DAILY HERALD

Queen Beatrix Medical Center



ST. EUSTATIUS–The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN reported on Tuesday that the police station in St. Eustatius had received a report of a collision on Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg around 11:40pm Friday, May 13.

The police said the driver of a motorcycle had been injured in the collision and was taken by the paramedics to Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC) for further medical treatment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/collision-on-korthalsweg