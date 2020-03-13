Collision results in some injuries | THE DAILY HERALD

The scooter after colliding with a truck on Thursday morning.

CAY HILL–A collision between a white scooter and a grey Chevrolet Colorado on the Cay Hill roundabout on A.J.C. Brouwer Road on Thursday morning resulted in several injuries to the scooter driver and passenger.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Ambulance Department were directed to the roundabout shortly after the collision. Both vehicles had no licence plates, said police in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

The scooter passenger had a large open wound, said police. The passenger was treated at the scene by paramedics and was later taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care. The scooter driver sustained only minor injuries.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined, said police. The Police Traffic Department is investigating this accident.

