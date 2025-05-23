Colombian admiral visits Dutch Defence units to strengthen Caribbean cooperation | THE DAILY HERALD

Commander of the Navy in the Dutch Caribbean region Walter Hansen (left) signs a maritime search and rescue (SAR) agreement for joint operations with the Colombian navy, as Colombian Vice Admiral Francisco Cubides Grisales (right) looks on.

WILLEMSTAD–Defence ties between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Colombia were significantly strengthened this week with the official visit of Colombian Vice Admiral Francisco Cubides Grisales, Chief of Naval Operations, to Dutch Defence in the Caribbean and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG).

The visit focused on deepening bilateral ties in key operational areas, including counter-narcotics efforts, maritime search and rescue (SAR) and joint military training. Grisales met with senior representatives of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy in the Caribbean.

During his tour, Grisales visited the Marine Barracks at Parera, the Wacawa training grounds and the naval support ship “HNLMS Pelikaan”. A key moment during the visit was the signing of an operational SAR agreement by Commander Walter Hansen. The agreement formalises procedures and communication protocols for joint search and rescue operations in shared and neighbouring maritime zones, significantly enhancing safety and emergency coordination at sea.

The two nations underscored their shared commitment to regional security through cooperation and joint action. Recent initiatives include “Exercise Estribo”, a bilateral marine training exercise held in Colombia earlier this year, as well as ongoing joint counter-narcotics operations. A follow-up joint training exercise is scheduled for this fall.

The visit highlighted the strategic importance of continued military and operational collaboration between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Colombia, particularly as both countries face evolving regional challenges that require close international cooperation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/colombian-admiral-visits-dutch-defence-units-to-strengthen-caribbean-cooperation