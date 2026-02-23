Colombier’s Spring Garden Experience Blends , History, Culture, and Cuisine | THE DAILY HERALD

Pounding the arrowroot the traditional way

COLOMBIER–The Culture of St. Martin Immersive Living Heritage and Culinary Tour at Spring Garden in Colombier opened Sunday with a hosted experience for hotel activity desk teams.

Journey Cakes were cooked in a traditional oven

Participants were invited to experience “Heritage & Culture of St. Martin,” and to confidently recommend it to guests seeking something authentic beyond the beach. The 90-minutes experience introduced participants to the living heritage, storytelling, and local flavours that anchor the attraction.

The sound of a conch shell echoed across the hills of Spring Garden today, signalling not simply the start of an event, but the awakening of memory, tradition, and cultural pride. Presented exclusively for specially invited guests, the immersive heritage and culinary exhibition transformed the historic landscape into a living stage where storytelling, ancestral knowledge, and authentic flavours merged into a powerful celebration of identity.

Participants were guided through a brief but engaging historical overview of Spring Garden in Colombier, learning about the area’s significance and the ways earlier generations depended on the surrounding environment.

Organisers highlighted the traditional uses of indigenous plants and trees, from medicinal remedies and nourishment to construction materials and everyday survival, illustrating how deeply intertwined culture and nature have always been.

For many guests, the re-enactment of traditional village life emerged as the defining highlight of the day. Through carefully crafted storytelling, authentic costumes, and emotionally engaging performances, audiences were transported into the rhythms of ancestral community living.

Scenes depicting communal cooking, family interaction, farming traditions, and social rituals unfolded naturally, offering an intimate glimpse into everyday life as it once existed.

The production, developed by Clara Reyes and born from the vision of sisters Ghyslyn Richardson and Helen Hanson Richardson demonstrated the power of storytelling as cultural preservation. Each moment reflected research, authenticity, and a deep respect for heritage.

The talented cast, Brandon Joseph, Kiara Vanterpool, Clara Reyes, Naomi Janelle Warsop, Lorenzo Gomez, Karim Toulen, and Pauline Gumbs, brought warmth and realism to the performance. Their portrayals captured resilience, humour, and cooperation, drawing audiences fully into the narrative.

Many attendees later remarked that while the re-enactment stood out as a favourite moment, choosing a single highlight proved nearly impossible. Every element of the experience offered something memorable.

Equally captivating was the culinary tasting, which guided guests through generations of flavour and tradition. The tasting began with arrowroot, served at the start of the reenactment as a tribute to indigenous and early sustenance practices. From there, visitors explored a menu steeped in heritage.

Refreshing sorrel and guavaberry beverages complemented savoury tastings of salt fish and

richly seasoned stewed chicken. One of the most memorable elements was the preparation of journey cakes baked inside an onsite stone oven, allowing guests to witness traditional cooking methods firsthand.

Cassava bread was also prepared and demonstrated on location as part of the immersive experience, connecting culinary practice with storytelling and education. The experience concluded with an assortment of local sweet treats, leaving guests with lingering flavours that echoed the warmth of shared community meals.

Blending environmental education, culinary artistry, performance, and storytelling, the Spring Garden experience offered far more than entertainment. It was a reminder that culture is lived through people, through the meals prepared by hand, the stories retold across generations, and the traditions safeguarded by those determined not to let them fade.

For the guests who gathered yesterday in Colombier, the exhibition was not simply an event. It was an encounter with the past designed to inspire the future, a living testament to resilience, creativity, and the enduring spirit of heritage.

The organisers have announced that doors will officially open to the public beginning March 2, 2026, inviting residents and visitors alike to step into the story and experience Spring Garden for themselves. For tour times, dates, and additional information, interested persons may contact Custom Tours SXM at +1 (721) 586-4781 or (+590 690) 17. 27. 7

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/colombier-s-spring-garden-experience-blends-history-culture-and-cuisine