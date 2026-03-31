Colombier’s Spring Garden tour raises the bar on the cultural immersive experience | THE DAILY HERALD

Baking Johnny Cakes in the rock oven. (Robert Luckock photo)

COLOMBIER–Another private viewing of Colombier’s Immersive Living Heritage and Culinary Tour was organised on Thursday, March 26, offering another dive into the heritage and culture of St. Martin. Guests were introduced to the history, traditions, folkloric story-telling, and traditional cuisine from a bygone era.

Pauline Gumbs as the Queen of Hope Hill. (Robert Luckock photo)

The immersive and interactive experience has left visitors very impressed by the tour’s attention to detail, authenticity, professionalism of the actors and tour guides, the traditional costumes and the re-enactment of traditional village life, in speech, song and dance.

Thursday’s one hour 30 minute tour split participants into two groups, moving through five phases of the tour, each narrated by a different tour guide. Following a short uphill hike, guests arrive onto a central plateau, the location of the village, surrounded by the hills of Colombier. In the centre is a large covered seating area with tables.

Without giving too much detail away for people who have not experienced the tour yet, visitors witnessed how a traditional rock oven works, used on this occasion to cook Johnny Cakes, also known originally as Journey Cakes.

A typical house of the time built in wood, stone and earth features wooden furniture of the day, lanterns, and artefacts such as a flat iron and old sewing machines. The house would depict daily life, family interaction, cooking, gardening, washing clothes by hand, and so forth.

A demonstration of an arrowroot jollification and cooking of Cassava Bread also took place. Finally, a theatrical skit with actors performing in front of the audience was the highlight of the tour, receiving generous applause. Throughout the tour visitors were offered coconut water, arrowroot juice, Guavaberry, and a plate of traditional delicacies at the close.

The Spring Garden Experience was conceived from the vision of sisters Ghyslaine Richardson and Helen Hanson Richardson, and the production developed by artistic director Clara Reyes.

“I’ve worked with the two sisters for the last 20 years and they were the ones that created the former ‘I Love my Ram’ goat competition,” discloses Clara. “History and culture has always been part of what they wanted to do. They have a home called the Heritage House which is also a restaurant serving traditional food. When they called me they wanted to extend the Heritage House concept into a Heritage Village. The re-enactment of this Heritage Village is based on the time period 1900 to 1970.

“The idea is to celebrate the elders, the founders, the people that helped St. Martin and Colombier develop, and their stories. It’s not just about the activity but the humanistic approach, about the people who made St. Martin from that time until now.”

Clara was charged with bringing the vision of the two sisters to life. That involved having many conversations and interviews, and out of that she was able to tell the stories and create the scripts, work on the play, the content and create the original songs, most of which she wrote. The project was initially interrupted by the onset of the COVID pandemic.

“The two sisters lived the history, and the question was how do we bring that history to a place

where people can see it, like a living heritage museum. Fortunately there’s many people who still have the history and memories in their bodies, and that has enabled us to turn this into a live experience.”

The performers/tour guides are former students of Clara Reyes. “The best part for me is that after all the years of teaching I’m able to provide them a space where they can make a livelihood, make this a part of their professional career, as full time performing artists in an area that makes sense to them.”

Thursday’s tour was the third one organised to date. Tour operators and hotel activity desks were the first to experience the tour so they can plan ahead for next season. The aim is to attract tourists who prefer an authentic cultural experience beyond beaches, casinos and shopping. The tour is highly recommended for both residents and tourists.

For more information about the tour and bookings: www.experiencetheheritage.com and www.sxmheritagevillage.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/colombier-s-spring-garden-tour-raises-the-bar-on-the-cultural-immersive-experience