Colourful frocks make a splash at the Abolition of Slavery commemoration | THE DAILY HERALD

Patricia Chance Duzant (left) and Agnes Alexander (right) wearing traditional frocks in the parade.

FREETOWN–The 177th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery organised by the Collectivité’s Cultural Affairs Department was commemorated in Freetown, Saint-Louis, Wednesday afternoon in tribute to the district’s matriarch and cultural activist, the late Laurelle “Yaya” Richards who passed away on May 16, 2010.

Natisha Hanson sang three songs during the commemoration.

President Louis Mussington speaks during the Abolition of Slavery commemoration.

District three representative Kathy Africa with the Unity Flag led the parade into Freetown.

The commemoration on the theme “Years after Emancipation – The Making of a Country” began with a cultural parade starting from the entrance to Saint-Louis and proceeding to Freetown where the main ceremony was organised.

Taking part in the parade were associations Generation New Status STM Band, St. Martin National Cultural Parade, Grain d’Or, Appren and Hot N’ Spicy, led by District Three representative Kathy Africa carrying the Unity Flag. Many of the public attending joined in the parade dressed in cultural wear.

Speeches on the significance of Freetown in Saint-Martin’s history, the scourge of slavery, emancipation and the unwavering role Yaya Richards played in preserving the island’s culture were expressed by several speakers.

“We pay tribute to those who turned pain into purpose, silence into song, and change into a community,” said Africa in her opening remarks. “We especially honour Laurelle Yaya Richards, a cultural warrior and community builder whose spirit still dances in the streets of Freetown. My home village Freetown is more than a place on the map. Freetown is a living memory, a sanctuary born from struggle, a village built by the brave for the free. We not only celebrate freedom, we claim it, we defend it.”

Africa emphasised the value of cultural action and the essential role of associations and their volunteers in bringing local culture to life. Before her speech she asked for a minute’s silence to remember taxi driver Michel Gumbs who had passed away a week earlier.

Speakers at the event included Collectivité President Louis Mussington, Senator Annick Pétrus, Culture Commission President Valérie Damaseau and Préfet Cyrille Le Vely.

Patricia Flanders recited a poem from Yaya called “A prayer” while Melissa Fleming gave a powerful tribute to Yaya on the theme “Life after Emancipation-The Making of a Country” accompanied by Hélier Coquillas on the Tambour drum.

In between speeches, Natisha Hanson sang “Oh Sweet Saint Martin Land”, “Saint-Martin is my Home” and the Nina Simone classic “Feeling Good”. Later, Samira Benjamin sang “Oh Freedom”,

giving depth and authenticity to the commemoration.

The name Laurelle Richards has always been synonymous with the traditional cultural frocks that she wore. During an interlude, Priscille Figuero and Ananda Arnell showed off their frocks to the audience in a brief fashion show.

Speaking on the legacy of Laurelle Richards, Cultural Commission President Valérie Damaseau described her as “a living archive of history.”

“She was not a politician, she didn’t pass laws, yet she built a country, not in stone but in spirit. She was a storyteller whose voice carried the weight of time. It was said that to sit with Yaya was to feel the island itself speaking.

“She could walk the streets, know all the families, remember all the trees that were planted. She knew the names of all the herbs that could heal the body, she cooked for the fishermen, not for money but in gratitude. She did not believe in borders, the island to her was one people, one soul.”

Wreaths were laid at the village stele to remember the victims of slavery by President Mussington, Valérie Damaseau, Senator Pétrus, and Préfet Cyrille Le Vely. This was accompanied by the blowing of the conch shell by Hélier Coquillas and a minute’s silence.

The occasion was also an opportunity for the Collectivité to remember local personalities who contributed to the community. Their families received certificates of appreciation from Louis Mussington and Valérie Damaseau.

Those recognised were Alfred van Henyingen, Elisa Siméone Trott, Ines Baly Lewis, Yvette Fleming Hodge, Nathaniel Davis, Nathaniel Benjamin, and Laurelle Richards.

Finally there were live performances by local artistes, musicians and storytellers, and traditional dances performed by Aline Hanson School first, second and third graders, students of Daniella Jeffry High School and Hervé Williams School.

The Rude & Co Band closed off the commemoration ceremony.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/colourful-frocks-make-a-splash-at-the-abolition-of-slavery-commemoration