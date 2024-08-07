Colourful lights and fireworks close off Statia Carnival 2024 with a bang | THE DAILY HERALD

A member of the Soca Rebels troupe flashes a smile for the camera.

ST. EUSTATIUS–All the Carnival troupes were on the streets on Monday, August 5, displaying their colours in the lighted parade.

The parade started off on Fort Oranjestraat across from Gertrude Judson Bicentennial Public Library. The troupe members and members of the public danced the night away along the parade route. During the lighted parade Miss Universe of Curaçao and her mother also took part in the parade. The parade ended at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den, affectionately called Carnival Village, in the Concordia area.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force led the parade through the streets. Officers were also seen walking amongst the parade.

The troupes and parade participants donned different lights to light up the festive event. The beats from the trailer holding the bands kept everyone’s energy high throughout the parade route.

Former Carnival Committee member Elsbert “Abba” Schmidt was honoured during the parade. Schmidt passed away suddenly last year.

Miss Universe Curaçao and her mother pause for the camera to display their carnival troupe outfits.

The Ujima troupe showing off their dance moves.

The Golden Revellers troupe displaying some of their lighted outfits.

The parade featured the Happy Feet troupe, the Ujima troupe, the Soca Rebels, the Carnival Survivors, the Golden Revellers, The Multi Mix troupe and the Queen of Queens, King of Kings troupe.

When the parade reached Carnival Village, some of the troupes went on stage to display their talents with some choreographed high-octane moves. As the time continued to countdown for the closing of Carnival 2024 persons in Carnival Village danced, interacted with each and enjoyed some of the delicious food.

Carnival Committee member Winston Fleming thanked everyone who had a hand in making this year’s carnival a great success. He said to those persons who were always there to assist in every way they could that he and the Carnival Committee could not put into words how grateful they were for the assistance and helping hands.

Instead of the burning of King Momo, at the stroke of midnight fireworks illuminated the night sky to bring an end to the 60th anniversary Carnival celebrations on Statia.

