CoM meets with middle mgt. of civil service organisation | THE DAILY HERALD

Group photo

PHILIPSBURG–The Council of Ministers (CoM) on Monday, May 13, hosted an informal gathering with middle management, underscoring their crucial role as the backbone of government operations.

In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasised the importance of inclusion and recognition, acknowledging the significant demands placed on civil servants regarding productivity, engagement and commitment.

He also stressed the need for proportional recognition and advocated for greater co-ownership – a goal being pursued by Cabinet Mercelina through an open-door policy and enhanced communication, it was stated in a press release issued on Wednesday.

This advocacy was especially relevant in light of the results from the employee satisfaction survey. Following the prime minister’s address and the introduction of the ministers, the secretaries general introduced middle management to the ministers.

The event concluded with an open discussion with ministers mingling with middle management.

According to the press release, middle management expressed their gratitude for the initiative and appreciated the opportunity to engage directly with the ministers.

