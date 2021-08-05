COM to meet to decide whether to lock down | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The number of daily COVID-19 cases almost doubled on Thursday, August 5, when 43 new cases were recorded.

The number of hospitalisations also went up to 15, two more than the 13 who were hospitalised the day before, August 4.

There were 24 new cases on August 4, 26 on August 3, and 28 on August 2. As a result of the spiralling numbers, the Council of Ministers (COM) will have an urgent meeting to determine whether the country should go into lockdown, it was stated in a press release on Thursday evening.

There were eight recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 167. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2,891.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 152 people in home isolation. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 34.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,690. Some 134 persons are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,466 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS has tested 37,841 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Health Minister Omar Ottley urges everyone to get vaccinated or play their part and get tested, as the numbers have increased drastically.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/com-to-meet-to-decide-whether-to-lock-down