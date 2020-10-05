COME, BZK are still providing hot meals | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the hot meals prepared by COME Center.

PHILIPSBURG–The COVID-19 relief programme sponsored by the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK, which enabled Community Outreach Mentorship and Empowerment (COME) Center in Philipsburg to provide hot meals to vulnerable persons, has been extended until the end of the year.

The programme targets those in the community who have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as seniors, persons with low income, and the homeless. Recipients receive breakfast and lunch, six days per week.

The programme was to come to an end in October, but BZK extended it until at least the end of 2020.

COME Center is one of several social partners that are implementing the programme. It is being coordinated locally by the Netherlands Red Cross and St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF). The other implementing partners are K1 DIRECT, Captain’s Rib Shack, Freegan Food Foundation, and St. Maarten Red Cross.

COME Center is a religious non-profit organisation founded by Thy Kingdom Come Ministries. Locally, it has conducted an adult literacy programme, a soup kitchen and a project to help seniors, among others.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/come-bzk-are-still-providing-hot-meals