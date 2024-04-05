Comedians arrive for Laugh Till Belly Burst | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Marc Trinidad from Toronto, Canada, and radio personality Elektra.

~ Promise bone-tickling experience ~

PHILIPSBURG–The international and regional comedians scheduled to perform at tonight’s and tomorrow night’s Laugh Till Belly Burst show have arrived on the island and are ready to deliver some serious laughter to patrons of the show.

Performing for the two nights of laughter will be Fancy Cat from Jamaica, Allan “D” Entertainer from Trinidad and Tobago, King Beau Beau from St. Maarten, who will serve as emcee, Kelly Kellz from Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and Marc Trinidad from Toronto, Canada.

The comedians made several stops at a number of radio stations during the course of Thursday to urge the community to come out in numbers for the highly anticipated comedy show.

The Laugh Till Belly Burst show has always been a hit amongst patrons. It is back this year after a five-year hiatus. The show is set for tonight, April 5, and tomorrow, April 6, at Aleeze Convention Center in Madame Estate, starting at 8:00pm sharp.

Tickets cost US $40 in advance and US $50 at the door. Sales points are Tech Hub, The Captain’s Rib Shack, Levi’s in Marigot, Sky is the Limit 2 in Grand Case and at Suki Supermarket in French Quarter.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/comedians-arrive-for-laugh-till-belly-burst