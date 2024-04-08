Comedians deliver gut-busting jokes at Laugh Till Belly Burst | THE DAILY HERALD

Fancy Cat from Jamaica was a big hit.

MADAME ESTATE–Relationships, the spiralling cost of gas, sports, St. Maarten’s friendly nature and even why it was not a good idea to change the race of Santa Claus were among the many topics comedians touched on to have the audience at Aleeze Convention Center in stitches during the return of the Laugh Till Belly Burst (LTBB) comedy show on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The show returned over the weekend after a five-year hiatus, with regional and international comedians performing live on stage. The politicians and prominent officials in the audience were not spared, with several comedians referencing some of them during their performances.

Caretaker Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, incoming Prime Minister candidate Dr. Luc Mercelina, President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams and Airport Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo were amongst the dignitaries who attended the opening night on Friday, at which “The Daily Herald” was present.

Performing for the two nights of laughter were Fancy Cat from Jamaica, Allan “D” Entertainer from Trinidad and Tobago, King Beau Beau from St. Maarten, who served as emcee, Kelly Kellz from Atlanta, Georgia, USA and Marc Trinidad from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

King Beau Beau and the Sugar Apple Band opened the show with a musical performance. Beau Beau performed several times during the show and also delivered some of his own jokes.

Allan “D” Entertainer from Trinidad and Tobago was the first regional comedian to take the stage. He told patrons that after coming to St. Maarten a few times in the past he is now officially an outside child of the country. He said St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is the only airport where he has not ever experienced any problems, but had the audience cracking up about his hotel drop-off experience. He delivered several jokes about the spiralling price of gas, relationships, horning and today’s trend of breakups via social media, amongst other things.

