Commercial flights prohibited to and from St. Martin and St. Barthélemy | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–To protect our islands from the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health has issued an order to ban commercial flights to and from St. Martin and St. Barthélemy, the Préfecture announced on Sunday.

From Monday, March 23 until Wednesday April 15, 2020, all commercial flights to and from the two islands are banned. Travel can be justified however for one of the following reasons: an urgent personal or family reason; an urgent health reason; or a business reason that cannot be postponed.

Persons wishing to benefit from one of these exceptions must present at the time of boarding all documents justifying the reason for their journey, accompanied by a sworn statement of that reason. Without these documents they will be denied boarding.

The Préfecture remains open for people wishing to travel to France. Travellers experiencing difficulties with their plane tickets can contact the Préfecture by sending a message containing their names, details of their plane tickets and their telephone number to the following e-mail address: covid19prefsaint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

People staying on St. Martin and St. Barthélemy are subject to the same travel and activity restrictions as island residents. Remember the hygiene barrier measures: wash your hands regularly, cough and sneeze into your elbow, use disposable tissues and discard after one use, greet without shaking hands, kissing or hugging, call hotline 15 if you have symptoms and stay at home.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/commercial-flights-prohibited-to-and-from-st-martin-and-st-barthelemy