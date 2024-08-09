Commissioner of Police thanks public for cooperation during J’Ouvert, Beach Party | THE DAILY HERALD

Police in attendance at the Caribbean Beach Party at Sandy Ground.

ANGUILLA–Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark, in an address to the nation, expressed his thanks to everyone for their cooperation and support during the 2024 J’Ouvert morning celebrations and the Sandy Ground Caribbean Beach Party. “Your positive participation and adherence to safety guidelines played a significant role in ensuring that these events were enjoyed by all in a safe and secure environment,” he said.

He noted that the Royal Anguilla Police Force was out in full force, enforcing a zero tolerance approach to criminality. He said it resulted in 10 individuals being arrested. Four were arrested to prevent a further breach of the peace, two for driving under the influence, two for disorderly conduct and fighting in a public place, and two for being armed with an offensive weapon. Several persons were stopped and searched, resulting in the seizure of several pocket knives and scissors.

“Thanks to the diligence and dedication of our officers, there were no major incidents reported during these events. As we continue to enjoy the Anguilla Summer Festival season I urge everyone to maintain this spirit of cooperation. Together we can ensure that all upcoming events are safe and enjoyable for residents and visitors alike. Thank you once again for your continued support and vigilance. Let’s keep the momentum going and make this festival season one to remember for the right reasons,” he concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/commissioner-of-police-thanks-public-for-cooperation-during-j-ouvert-beach-party