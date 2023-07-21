Committee presents 2023 Carnival Poster to Culture Commissioner | THE DAILY HERALD

Joelyn Robinson presenting the 2023 Carnival Poster to Commissioner of Culture Eviton Heyliger.

SABA–Saba Carnival Committee President Joelyn Robinson presented the 2023 Carnival Poster to Commissioner of Culture Eviton Heyliger on Thursday, July 20.

This year’s theme is “Fete and Lime”. The slogan came from Billie Jean Rodriguez. The poster was designed by Cheyenne Hassell.

Carnival starts on Sunday, July 23, with a Fun Day for children. Activities will include a competition for the best sous and johnny cake.

The official opening of 2023 Carnival is on Monday, July 24, with a parade from St. John’s to The Bottom where, at Princess Juliana Sports Field, Commissioner Heyliger will officially open the gate and give a speech, followed by the local night with bands and DJs.

Latin Zouk Fusion Night will be on Tuesday, July 25, and the Soca Extravaganza takes place Wednesday, July 26. Thursday night, July 27, is Promoter’s Night with the Big Jam organised by BTP Production. The same promoter will organise a show on Friday night, July 28 with a band from St. Eustatius. Earlier, on Friday afternoon, there will be a car show.

Saturday, July 29, at 3:00am is Jouvert Morning, followed by the Grand Parade in The Bottom in the afternoon. Carnival will close off on Sunday, July 30, with the Second Day Parade and the Burning of King Momo.

T-shirts are on sale for $10 for adults and $5 for children. The Carnival Committee consists of Joelyn Robinson, Justin Yu, Trisha Gumbs-Yu, Carl Buncamper, Desmond Caines, Ileana Simmons, Tyreke Hassell, Enock Charles and Natasha Zeagers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/committee-presents-2023-carnival-poster-to-culture-commissioner