Committees addressing social issues, youth affairs, employment, training, in progress | THE DAILY HERALD

Working committee in session.

MARIGOT–The Collectivité issued a reminder that working committees in consultation with the collective Union du Peuple Travailleurs St. Martinois (UPTSM) on a range of topics were implemented since January 3 in response to the protests of December 12 and to deal with all issues raised by the collective.

Five working committees in partnership with the Union du Peuple – Travailleurs de Saint-Martin collective (also known as Têtes Ensemble) were installed with the aim of making concrete progress in the current negotiations and taking into account the grievances of the inhabitants of the neighbourhoods.

Third Vice-President Annick Pétrus in charge of Social Affairs, Education, Training, Apprenticeship and Professional Integration chaired the first two committees.

Committee No. 1 chaired by Pétrus was held on January 17 and dealt with issues related to social issues and the upcoming organisation by the Collectivité of the Social Conference.

The first phase of the conference in the form of consultations in the neighbourhoods, will take place from February 18 to 21. UPTSM will be participating. It will be held in three languages (French – English – Spanish) according to three intervention colleges: the Political College in the form of a conference-debate, the Professional College in the form of workshops and the Population College in the form of a debate and questionnaires.

Committee No.2 also led by Pétrus on the themes of education, training and integration, was held on Wednesday, January 22, with the collective. It worked on youth issues, in terms of apprenticeship, access to training and employment, vocational integration and reintegration.

The Collectivé first explained the scope of its competences and presented the support mechanisms in force in these areas of intervention. As confirmed by the Vice-President, the aim is to make these mechanisms better known to the most demanding groups and to implement concrete actions resulting from these exchanges, in favour of the inhabitants of the neighbourhoods.

On January 30, the parties will meet for Committee No. 3, chaired by First Vice-President Valérie Damaseau, on the theme of Youth, Sport, Culture and Community life (3:00pm to 5:00pm, Hotel de la Collectivité, room to be confirmed). This monitoring committee will work on youth issues, in terms of access to sport and culture and the organisation of community life/activities on the territory of St. Martin.

Committee No. 4 led by the fourth Vice-President Steven Patrick, in charge of sustainable development, will take place on February 7 (9:00am to 11:00am, Exec. Council, Hotel de la Collectivité). This monitoring committee will work on themes related to land use planning, land issues and the use of the public domain.

Finally, Committee No 5, led by second Vice-President Yawo Nyuiadzi, in charge of economic development, will take place on Monday, February 3 (3:00pm to 5:00pm, Exec. Council) and will work on issues related to regional development: access to employment, development of local entrepreneurship, development of fishing, development of tourism, as well as tax issues related to transfers and family succession.

President Daniel Gibbs reminded during the development of the committees with the collective that the aim of these meetings is to make the existing mechanisms and the public policies implemented by the Collectivité known, so that they are correctly relayed in the districts to the public needing support.

The meetings also provide an opportunity to discuss new measures proposed by the participants, in order to meet specific needs, particularly among young people of 18-25 years of age. The Collectivité, which is gradually introducing its social policy, is continuing its efforts to make 2020 the year of social cohesion and socio-economic development.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/committees-addressing-social-issues-youth-affairs-employment-training-in-progress