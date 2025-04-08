Community Service Exchange Week draws teams from the Netherlands and Suriname | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Strengthening regional partnerships through probation collaboration ~

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Probation Department, under the Judicial and Institutional Services J&IS, successfully hosted an international professional exchange from March 31 to April 4. The department welcomed probation officials from Suriname and the Netherlands.

The week-long initiative centred on sharing best practices in community service (werkstraffen) and enhancing regional collaboration in restorative justice.

Community service is a judicial alternative that allows offenders to give back through unpaid, structured work benefiting society. In Sint Maarten, up to 240 hours of supervised service may be assigned, supporting both rehabilitation and public trust. Currently, 23 local organisations serve as approved community service sites.

Representing the Netherlands were Gisella Conrad, Regional Coordinator and Jochum Wildeman, Head of the International Office at Probation Netherlands. Their expertise and support played a key role in facilitating the exchange.

The Surinamese delegation included Charissa Kalloe and Sashni Soekhlall (Probation Officers, Forensic Social Care), Jessica Fredison (Deputy Head, Forensic Social Care), and Mureije Winter (Prosecutor’s Office). Their visit was part of the Makandra Project – a joint initiative between Probation Netherlands and Forensic Social Care Suriname aimed at developing community service programs in Suriname.

The exchange program offered participants hands-on experience in Sint Maarten’s community service framework. Guests joined J&IS staff in client intake sessions, project supervision, and administration across various non-profit work sites.

In addition, delegates visited the Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, and the Office of the Public Prosecutor to gain insights into local justice policy, sentencing approaches, and inter-agency cooperation.

The Surinamese delegation described the exchange as both “inspiring and energizing,” highlighting the innovative and practical approaches observed within St. Maarten’s community service program. They were particularly impressed by the variety and meaningful nature of tasks assigned to clients, which they felt added real value to both the individuals and the wider community.

The team identified several key strategies to implement upon their return to Suriname. These include using visual documentation to capture the impact of community service projects, collecting client testimonials to support advocacy and evaluation. The Surinamese delegation recognizes the need to strengthen inter-agency collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, embracing a strengths-based approach to client engagement, and actively expand and customize community service placements to better match client profiles and community needs.

The week concluded with a certificate ceremony and mutual expressions of appreciation. The visiting delegation departed with renewed motivation and a commitment to continue regional knowledge-sharing.

The exchange aligns with J&IS’s broader mission under the theme “For Restored and

Reconciled Communities.” Director Cynthia Filemon emphasised the significance of community service as a restorative tool, stating: “Justice doesn’t have to be only punitive. Through meaningful community work, clients can repair harm and contribute to a safer, more connected society. This exchange showed how much stronger we are when we learn and grow together.”

J&IS extends its gratitude to all delegates and looks forward to further collaborations with Suriname, the Netherlands, and other Kingdom partners.

Local organisations interested in partnering with J&IS as community service sites are encouraged to contact the Probation Department at 526-4322 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

for more information on registration and involvement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/community-service-exchange-week-draws-teams-from-the-netherlands-and-suriname