Compelling reason required for travel to Guadeloupe | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Préfecture of Guadeloupe has been forced to take extra-strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 by limiting travel to Guadeloupe from St. Martin, St. Barths, Martinique and French Guiana to those who can justify essential travel for professional, health or family reasons.

Guadeloupe is in the grip of a second wave of the virus with 4,954 confirmed cases and more than 40 deaths as of September 25. The island was recently placed on “maximum alert” by the Ministry of Solidarity and Health, which ordered the temporary closure of bars and restaurants for a fortnight. Other restrictions are also in effect.

