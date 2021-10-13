Compelling reasons for travel lifted between French islands | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Compelling reasons for air and sea travel between St. Barths, St. Martin, Guadeloupe and Martinique have been lifted following consultations between the préfets of Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Travellers to and from Martinique and Guadeloupe will now be required to present their complete vaccination status or, if they are not vaccinated, the result of a rapid antigenic test less than 48 hours old or a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test less than 72 hours old. The compelling reasons for travel between islands are lifted and the seven-day isolation period on arrival is no longer required.

For travellers between St. Martin and St. Barths, the same conditions apply, whether by air or by sea. Compelling reasons are still required for unvaccinated persons travelling from Dutch St. Maarten to St. Barths.

Persons travelling from Dutch St. Maarten to St. Barths by sea must present their complete vaccination status or, if they are not vaccinated, provide a compelling reason (professional, family or health-related) for travel, undergo a seven-day isolation period on arrival at the destination and take a test at the end of the stay.

For travel from Dutch St. Maarten to St. Barths by air, the conditions remain unchanged.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/compelling-reasons-for-travel-lifted-between-french-islands