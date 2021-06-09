Compelling reasons for travel lifted but unvaccinated persons must self-isolate | THE DAILY HERALD

Long haul carrier Air Caraïbes serves the French Antilles and St. Maarten from Paris.

MARIGOT–The French government announced Wednesday changes in the rules applicable to air travel to and from the overseas territories.

The decree implements measures for travel between France and the overseas territories, and specifies measures applicable for travel between foreign countries and overseas territories, based on the epidemiological situation and progress of vaccination in each territory.

As part of this decree, the government relaxed pre-boarding test requirements to facilitate travel. All passengers to overseas territories, coming from France or from abroad (“green or amber” countries) must have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test less than 72 hours old before boarding, or an antigenic test less than 48 hours old.

People coming from a “red” country to overseas territories (as well as from France) must provide a PCR test or an antigenic test less than 48 hours old.

In view of the particularly low vaccination coverage in the French West Indies, the government decided to apply the seven-day self-isolation measure effective June 9. This measure, applicable in both directions, concerns only unvaccinated persons, as these persons present a much greater risk of carrying and spreading the virus than vaccinated persons.

For travel between the Antilles (Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy) and France, the compelling reasons are lifted. Unvaccinated persons are subject to a seven-day self-isolation upon arrival, in both directions, at the end of which they must be tested negative. Vaccinated persons are exempt from this self-isolation measure.

From now on, any person aged eleven years or over wishing to travel from Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin to mainland France must present proof of full vaccination status. Status is considered complete for the Janssen vaccine 28 days after the first dose; the vaccination status will be complete for other vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, Astra Zeneca) 14 days after the administration of the second dose.

In the absence of proof of full vaccination status, a declaration of honour attesting commitment to respect a seven-day isolation period after arrival in metropolitan France, and to perform a PCR test less than 72 hours after this period, is required.

PCR tests less than 72 hours old, or antigenic tests less than 48 hours old are no longer required for travel to mainland France from the Northern islands.

Travel from mainland France to Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin: People wishing to travel to these two islands must bring with them the result of a PCR test less than 72 hours old or antigen test less than 48 hours old, proof of full vaccination status, and, if not, a declaration on their honour attesting to their commitment to respect a seven-day isolation period upon arrival in Saint-Barthélemy or Saint-Martin and the obligation to perform a PCR test at the end of this period.

A PCR test less than 72 hours old or an antigenic test less than 48 hours old is still required for travel from metropolitan France to the Northern islands.

For travellers from Martinique and Guadeloupe to Saint-Barthélemy or Saint-Martin, and for travellers from Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin to Martinique or Guadeloupe, these persons must present proof of their complete vaccination status and if they do not have it, they must prove compelling reasons for their trip (health, professional or family reasons) with supporting documents, a declaration on honour attesting to commitment to respect a seven-day isolation period upon arrival in Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin or in Guadeloupe and Martinique, and the obligation to perform a PCR test at the end of this period.

The presentation of a PCR test less than 72 hours old is no longer required for flights between French islands.

For flights from a foreign country to Saint-Barthélemy or Saint-Martin, people coming from a “green” country must perform a PCR test less than 72 hours old or an antigenic test less than 48 hours old before boarding; if they are not vaccinated, they must carry out a seven-day isolation measure after arrival on the islands and perform a PCR or antigenic test at the end of this period.

Persons coming from an “amber” country must perform a PCR test less than 72 hours old or an antigenic test less than 48 hours old prior to boarding and if not vaccinated, they are required to justify the compelling reason for their travel; to respect a seven-day isolation period upon arrival on the islands and to perform a PCR or antigenic test at the end of this period.

People coming from a “red” country must provide a PCR test less than 48 hours old or an antigenic test less than 48 hours old, and justify the compelling reason for their travel; if they are not vaccinated, to respect a seven-day isolation period upon arrival on the islands and perform a PCR or antigenic test at the end of this period.

Green countries (no active circulation of the virus, no variants of concern identified): European area, Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Singapore.

Amber countries: all countries except green and red countries.

Red countries: Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Turkey, and Uruguay.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/compelling-reasons-for-travel-lifted-but-unvaccinated-persons-must-self-isolate