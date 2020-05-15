Complaints about GEBE bills can also be raised with Doran | THE DAILY HERALD

Egbert Doran

PHILIPSBURG–In addition to bringing it to the attention of GEBE, consumers who have complaints about their GEBE utility bills can also raise these with Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran.

Doran said on Wednesday that the relief promised by utilities company GEBE has been applied to the bills of consumers and urged those who have complaints about their bills to take up the matter with customer service at the water and electricity company or with him. Doran can be reached at minvromi@sintmaartengov.org

A number of consumers have been complaining that the relief does not seem to be reflected in their bills. Doran had said during the virtual live Council of Ministers press briefing that the relief had been applied. The company did not read meters for one month and, as a result, the bills consumers have received reflect consumption for two months.

However, Doran said that if someone receives a bill that “deviates completely” from their meter-reading it can be taken up with customer service at the utilities company or with him. Doran said several persons had contacted him and when he cross-referenced their bills with previous bills, it was just that the person had received a bill reflecting consumption for two months.

Doran said he will also follow up for an update with the management board of GEBE on the matter.

In an effort to protect its team members in wake of the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, GEBE did not read consumers’ meters in April during the midst of the country’s lockdown. Water and electricity meters are being read this month and consumers are receiving two-month bills.

The company offered relief of a fixed fuel clause of NAf. 0.18 per kilowatt hour on electricity and water bills for six months starting April 1.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/complaints-about-gebe-bills-can-also-be-raised-with-doran