Concern raised over tourist interactions with sea turtles | THE DAILY HERALD

Playa Piskadó

WILLEMSTAD–The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has once again raised concerns about the situation at Curaçao’s “Playa Piskadó” (Fishermen’s Beach), where large numbers of tourists seek out sea turtles. The organisation warns that the increasing trend of luring and touching the animals poses serious risks to their well-being.

A video posted by WWF on Facebook shows a local resident manoeuvring a turtle toward a tourist in exchange for money. According to Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao (STCC), such practices disrupt the natural balance of the marine ecosystem. Some turtles become dependent on human interaction, leading to health issues such as excessive weight gain.

WWF Dutch Caribbean had already warned in 2023 about the overcrowding at the beach and provided guidelines for responsible wildlife interactions. Visitors are advised not to feed or touch the turtles to prevent stress and the spread of bacteria. Additionally, they are urged to maintain a safe distance and avoid chasing the animals.

Playa Piskadó remains a popular attraction, drawing large crowds daily, both from tour operators and independent travellers. The increased foot traffic not only affects the local wildlife but also disrupts the work of fishermen who use the beach as their workplace.

Conservation groups continue to advocate for awareness and respect for marine life.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/concern-raised-over-tourist-interactions-with-sea-turtles