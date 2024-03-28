Concerns mount over whether yacht on Simpson Bay beach will be removed | THE DAILY HERALD

The yacht “Mishua” on Simpson Bay Beach on February 6. (Roshitha Maidwell photo)





SIMPSON BAY–The stranded Beneteau yacht “Mishua” continues to remain an eyesore for residents on Simpson Bay Beach amid concerns over whether the vessel will ever be removed, and if so, when. Another, reportedly more intense, hurricane season starts in June, and houses on Simpson Bay beach could be in danger if it is not removed.

The yacht broke away from its anchor in stormy weather on February 4, and has been stuck on the beach ever since. At the time, VKS officer San Francisco Lake, who was investigating the incident, told “The Daily Herald” he had been “gifted” the yacht by the French owner. Repeated calls to Lake since then to find out when he plans to remove it have been unsuccessful. Calls are either unanswered or, if there is an answer, the response is, “I’ll call you back with an update.” No return calls have been made.

Lake was contacted again Wednesday and urged to open up, but said he was “too busy” in the office to talk. What is known is that an opportunity to re-float the yacht before it became embedded, for around US $500, was missed. Now, according to salvage companies, the cost to remove it will be around $10,000.

A source from the marine industry familiar with transfer of yachts questioned whether Lake is the real owner and whether transfer of ownership had been done correctly.

“Has the yacht been de-registered by the previous owner? The only time you can become the new owner is if it has been de-registered,” said the source. “Clear title has to be established. It’s not likely to have been done so quickly as suggested. Also, a boat has to be sold free of all debt, and sometimes these boats can carry over the debt of the owner. Does this new owner have the old registration?”

It was not clear what took place between the French owner and Lake, what agreement was made and whether any paperwork was exchanged. Unfortunately, Lake appears unwilling to open up to answer these questions.

Another source familiar with the vessel on the beach says there is not much of salvageable value left, except the mast and rigging, as more damage has been sustained after a long period of time and the hull is now cracked. Any repairs undertaken will now be very expensive.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/concerns-mount-over-whether-yacht-on-simpson-bay-beach-will-be-removed