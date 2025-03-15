Concerns over ‘Lagune Bay Masterplan’ amid environmental, transparency issues | THE DAILY HERALD

Lagune Bay Residences are described as “a private paradise with amenities and services reserved exclusively for owners.” Picture in left upper corner shows La Punta, a mixed-use building for residents and businesses.

PHILIPSBURG–A newly-launched website claims that 720 feet (219.5 metres) of Little Bay Beach and the areas surrounding Little Bay Pond in Belair are part of the “Lagune Bay Masterplan” promoted as “The Most Exclusive Project in St. Maarten.” The proposed development includes “luxurious residences, commercial spaces, and entertainment options in an unparalleled waterfront setting.”

Little Bay Beach is set to feature Lagune Bay Residences, described as “a private paradise with amenities and services reserved exclusively for owners.” According to www.lagunebay.com, “Four contemporary mid-rise buildings of The Lagune Bay Residences feature 85 condominium homes ranging from one to three bedrooms – all of which offer waterfront views, direct beach access, a shared courtyard, and a pool and bar overlooking the Caribbean Sea.”

The website also features a commercial building along Octavius L. Richardson Road, diagonally across from SXM Padel Club. For the so-called Oasis Eco-Center, existing mangroves and nesting sites of protected bird species would be removed to make way for a music event space, bar and restaurant overlooking Little Bay Pond. Additionally, the required parking space would necessitate building the venue and its waterfront terraces tens of metres into the pond area.

In addition to entertainment and “chef-driven cuisine” offering “innovative global culinary artistry and gourmet flavours,” the Oasis Eco-Center promotes a botanical garden where visitors can “discover the original St. Maarten through an exploration of flowers, trees, and the delicate ecosystem of this tropical paradise.”

On the northern side of the pond, near St. Maarten Medical Center, a mixed-use high-rise will be built. “La Punta” is described as “a simple and stylish blend of business and pleasure,” featuring apartment residences and retail spaces alongside the pond.

The beach residences, the Oasis Eco-Center, and La Punta will all be connected by wooden walkways cutting through the mangroves surrounding the pond, creating an artificial pathway through the natural habitat.

Restaurant and entertainment venue Oasis Eco-Center is planned along Octavius L. Richardson Road in Belair.

The planned development around Little Bay Pond has raised significant concerns for Nature Foundation St. Maarten, said foundation manager Leslie Hickerson. “The pond is recognised as an Important Bird Area by Birdlife International and serves as a vital hunting ground for our national bird, the Brown Pelican, which nests nearby at Fort Amsterdam. Additionally, Little Bay Pond features a bird-viewing platform, highlighting its ecological value and potential for eco-tourism.

“It is important to note that this development was initially introduced to us years ago, and at this time we are not aware of its latest plans or the status of related permits and environmental assessments.”

The Lagune Bay website lists Octavius L. Richardson Road as the address of the project. The Daily Herald has reviewed all permits published in the National Gazette from the start of 2020 to the last edition published on February 28, 2025, and found no publication of a building permit for Octavius L. Richardson Road other than the November 10, 2021, building permit for SXM Padel Club, which is located on that same road.

On the Lagune Bay website, beneath an image of a wooden pier extending into the ocean, contact information is provided, including an email address linked to the Dolomita Development Group. The company’s website describes Dolomita Development as “driven by design excellence and informed by intelligent analysis of both the current market and its future needs.” It further states that the developer's projects are “pioneering developments that deliver high-quality residential properties, cutting-edge commercial spaces, and economic vitality to the Caribbean.”

On the “About Us” page of the website, Giovanni Pavan is listed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Giovanni De Tuglie is named as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Dolomita Development Group is described as having a Management and Finance Office in Monaco, a Technical Management Office in Rome, and a Sales and Marketing Office in Miami. However, its Legal and Operational Headquarters is said to be on St. Maarten, located at Sucker Garden Road 49.

Despite this claim, the St. Maarten headquarters does not have a local telephone number. The listed address appears to belong to the restaurant TJ’s Cassava Coal Pot. When The Daily Herald contacted the well-known local chef and owner of the restaurant, it was confirmed that no office for Dolomita Development Group exists at that location.

An online search for CEO Giovanni Pavan yielded no results, while the LinkedIn profile of Giovanni De Tuglie lists him as a financial consultant for FinecoBank SpA in Padova, Italy – 494 kilometres from Rome and 527 kilometres from Dolomita’s alleged Management and Finance Office in Monaco.

The Lagune Bay Facebook page, created in 2023, appears inactive, with only one follower and no posts. Similarly, its Instagram page has just nine followers, with the same promotional image of the beach residences receiving only a single like.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/concerns-over-lagune-bay-masterplan-amid-environmental-transparency-issues