Constitution Day on October 13 marks 15 years of country status | THE DAILY HERALD

Government Administration Building adorned in red, white and blue décor for Constitution Day 2025.

PHILIPSBURG–The Government of St. Maarten will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the country’s constitutional status in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Monday, October 13, with official Constitution Day activities at Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village starting at 11:30am.

This year’s theme “Fifteen Years of Country Status – Honoring Our Past, Shaping Our Future” highlights the nation’s progress since attaining country status on October 10, 2010. The celebration will be held in two parts, beginning with a uniform parade and official addresses, followed by an Intercultural Food Festival and Cultural Showcase featuring the diverse communities that contribute to St. Maarten’s multicultural identity.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina extended a special invitation to all residents and visitors to join the festivities, which are free to the public.

“Constitution Day is an important day for all citizens, as it reminds us of the journey we embarked upon 15 years ago to shape our own destiny as a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” Mercelina said. “It is a moment to honour the sacrifices, resilience, and unity that have guided our progress, while reaffirming our collective responsibility to build a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous St. Maarten for generations to come.”

Constitution Day is observed annually on the second Monday of October and is recognized as a public holiday. Those unable to attend can follow the event live via the Department of Culture’s Facebook page.

The day’s activities will begin with a solemn meeting of Parliament at 10:00am, followed by a Uniform Parade at 11:30am. The parade route runs from Long Wall Road to Walter Nisbeth Road, concluding at the Festival Village. More than 100 participants will take part, including members of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, Voluntary Corps St. Maarten VKS, Coast Guard, Customs, Seventh-Day Adventist Pathfinders, and the St. Maarten Youth Brigade.

Official addresses will be delivered by Governor Ajamu Baly, President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs on the grounds of the Festival Village.

The afternoon program will feature the Intercultural Food Festival, showcasing a variety of cuisines representing the island’s diverse communities, alongside a Cultural Showcase on the main stage from 3:00pm to 10:00pm, featuring local artists and performers.

As part of the Constitution Day observance, the Department of Culture and the St. Maarten Youth Parliament will host a youth-focused event titled “Youth Reflections: Fifteen Years of Country Status”. The program, featuring speeches, spoken word, music, panel discussions, and dance, will take place at the Philipsburg Cultural and Community Center at 6:00pm Saturday, October 11.

Gumbs emphasized the importance of youth engagement, saying, “Fifteen years of Country status signify more than a constitutional milestone. They mark the ongoing journey of a people who continue to learn, create, dream, and rise together. Through education, we build minds; through culture, we honour our spirit; through our youth, we renew our hope; and through sport, we strengthen our unity. May this Constitution Day remind us that our greatest achievement is not only in the past we honour, but in the future we have the courage to shape, together.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/constitution-day-on-october-13-marks-15-years-of-country-status