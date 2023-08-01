Construction of new Market Place projected to start in September | THE DAILY HERALD

An artist’s impression of the new Marketplace in Philipsburg.





PHILIPSBURG–With the current progress being made, construction work for a new Philipsburg Market Place is expected to start sometime in September 2023 and is expected to be completed before the holiday season and peak of cruise tourism.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday.

“After much anticipation and hard work, the new Market Place development is finally on track. It will soon be officially announced, pending the completion and sign-off of the final steps for the Building Permit with the Ministry of VROMI,” Lambriex said in the release.

Lambriex said he can already sense the excitement building in the air as the groundbreaking and commencement of the project draws near. “For far too long, the existing Market Place has been an eyesore and inconvenience, not only for our dedicated market vendors but also for the visitors who come to experience the beauty of our island,” he said.

The Minister said he made the redevelopment of the Market Place one of his top priorities upon entering office. “The upcoming transformation promises to be something we can all take pride in, setting the stage for a brighter future for our community.”

The Ministry of TEATT has been working behind the scenes “to ensure that every aspect of the new Market Place is carefully considered and designed to cater to our local vendors’ needs and our valued visitors’ expectations. The development aims to create a vibrant, welcoming, and modern space that will enhance the overall image of our beautiful island, becoming a beacon of attraction for all.” It as stated in the release.

“With the current progress, the project is set to commence sometime in September 2023. As we look forward to the future, it fills us with excitement to imagine the transformation that will take place. By working together as a community, we can ensure that this project remains on track and achieves its goals on time.”

He continued: “The expected completion before the holiday season and peak of cruise tourism will undoubtedly positively impact our local economy. It will offer enhanced opportunities for our market vendors to showcase their products and provide a memorable experience for our visitors, making their stay on our island even more enjoyable.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/construction-of-new-market-place-projected-to-start-in-september