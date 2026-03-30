Construction starts on Tierra del Mar | THE DAILY HERALD

Project site

WILLEMSTAD–Development of the large-scale Tierra del Mar project between Bapor Kibra and the Jan Thiel salt flats has officially in Curaçao begun following a settlement with a local business previously operating on the site. Developer Mike Schoon confirmed that infrastructure works are now underway, marking the start of a project that has been in preparation for several years.

The agreement with the company of Eric Raffaela, known for operating a quad and buggy rental business, clears the way for access to the area. As part of the arrangement, the business will temporarily relocate to a site along Koraalspechtweg, allowing the current location to be vacated.

While details of the agreement remain confidential, both parties are said to be satisfied with the outcome.

Part of the land involved is government-owned and designated for the construction of a new ring road that will connect to the extended Martin Luther King Boulevard. This infrastructure is considered essential for opening up the surrounding development area.

The project covers approximately 22 hectares and will be developed in phases. Plans include a mix of tourism and residential components such as a hotel, vacation resort, apartments, bungalows and villas.

According to Schoon, the infrastructure phase -including roads and utilities- is expected to take between two and two-and-a-half years. Construction of individual sections will follow, with the first visible developments anticipated by the end of this year or early next year.

The developer emphasised that the area has already been designated for tourism development under Curaçao’s Spatial Development Plan EOP. He addressed concerns about environmental impact, stating that while there are valid worries, tourism remains a key pillar of the island’s economy and requires a balanced approach between development and conservation.

During construction, a coastal walking path connecting Mambo Beach and Jan Thiel will remain accessible to the public.

With the settlement finalised and infrastructure works underway, the Tierra del Mar project is entering a new phase that is expected to significantly reshape the area in the coming years.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/construction-starts-on-tierra-del-mar-2